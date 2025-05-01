Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP76: Hour 1 - We Have a Deal
0:00
-37:12

S14 EP76: Hour 1 - We Have a Deal

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The US and Ukraine ink a rare earth minerals deal which will likely change the landscape in the war with Russia, Musk heads back to Tesla and China has problems.

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