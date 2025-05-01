Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP76: Hour 2 - The Appropriators Are Restless
0:00
-37:16

S14 EP76: Hour 2 - The Appropriators Are Restless

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The GOP House is starting to buck the Trump administration because of how they are currently operating, it's time to kill off public broadcasting.

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