Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP77: Hour 1 - We've Got Jobs
0:00
-36:59

S14 EP77: Hour 1 - We've Got Jobs

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Erick-Woods Erickson

What does the latest jobs and economic data news mean plus the left goes after John Fetterman.

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