Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP77: Hour 2 - The Ratchet Always Tightens
0:00
-37:01

S14 EP77: Hour 2 - The Ratchet Always Tightens

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump goes after Harvard for the racist and discriminatory practices plus it's an open line Friday so lets take some calls.

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