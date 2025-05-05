Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP78: Hour 1 - Self-Deportation Incentive
0:00
-32:01

S14 EP78: Hour 1 - Self-Deportation Incentive

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The presidents plan to pay illegals to deport has issues plus should Hollywood stop filming in foreign countries.

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