Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP78: Hour 2 - Dealing With Iran
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-37:13

S14 EP78: Hour 2 - Dealing With Iran

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Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a huge divide with the US government on how to deal with Iran and it's nuclear ambitions plus lets take a deeper look at the Reins Act and it's impact.

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