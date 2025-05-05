Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP78: Hour 3 - Protein, Crosses, and Media Explainers
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S14 EP78: Hour 3 - Protein, Crosses, and Media Explainers

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left has decided fitness and healthy eating is somehow a racist idea, dangerous to the planet and furthers "toxic masculinity"…..these people are insane.

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