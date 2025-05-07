Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP80: Hour 1 - India v. Pakistan
0:00
-37:05

S14 EP80: Hour 1 - India v. Pakistan

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Tensions between Pakistan and India heat up so where does that leave the US plus as global economics get recalibrated how will the US fair?

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