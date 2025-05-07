Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP80: Hour 2 - Moderate Republicans Want to Save Planned Parenthood
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S14 EP80: Hour 2 - Moderate Republicans Want to Save Planned Parenthood

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Moderate Republicans want to keep the money flowing with almost no spending cuts or limits plus the insane left still wants mentally ill men to serve in the military by comparing it to race discrimination.

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