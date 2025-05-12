Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP83: Hour 1 - Let's Make a Deal
0:00
-38:09

S14 EP83: Hour 1 - Let's Make a Deal

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The President get a deal with China but the devil is in the details and what side of the political aisle you are on plus let's discuss the particulars of the airplane deal with Qatar.

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