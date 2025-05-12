Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP83: Hour 2 - Nixon Did It Too
0:00
-38:20

S14 EP83: Hour 2 - Nixon Did It Too

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump takes an unfortunate page out Bernie Sanders crazy socialist play book and leans into soviet style price controls plus Biden continues to drag down the democrat party every time he speaks.

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