Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP83: Hour 3 - The Insurrectionary Democrats
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S14 EP83: Hour 3 - The Insurrectionary Democrats

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Congressional democrats get in on the insurrection game by storming an ICE facility and assaulting officers, the left doesn't like white asylum seekers.

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