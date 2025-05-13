Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP84: Hour 1 - The Plane Truth
0:00
-38:15

S14 EP84: Hour 1 - The Plane Truth

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is mounting blowback on both sides of the political aisle with the Qatar plane and what kind of deal did we get with the China trade deal?

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