Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP86: Hour 1 - The Birthright Citizenship Case That Wasn't
0:00
-37:00

S14 EP86: Hour 1 - The Birthright Citizenship Case That Wasn't

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The question of birthright citizenship has made it way to the courts so lets take a deep dive plus more on Biden's mental decline and how the press covered it up even though now they pretend to have been mislead.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture