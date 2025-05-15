Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP86: Hour 3 - Progressive Racism
0:00
-37:19

S14 EP86: Hour 3 - Progressive Racism

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The most racist people in the country are wealthy white progressives and we have the receipts plus the war of energy continues from the left.

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