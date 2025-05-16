Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP87: Hour 1 - I Said What I Said and I Stand By It
0:00
-37:03

S14 EP87: Hour 1 - I Said What I Said and I Stand By It

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Erick-Woods Erickson

More fallout for the press as the cover up of Biden's lack of mental fitness continues to dominate the news cycle plus House republicans don't stand for anything at this point.

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