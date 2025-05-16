Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP87: Hour 2 - Using AI to Screw Consumers
0:00
-37:10

S14 EP87: Hour 2 - Using AI to Screw Consumers

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Delta has decided to rely on AI in order to save money and screw customers and is Secretary Noem really pitching a reality show centered around illegal aliens competing for citizenship?

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