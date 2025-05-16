Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP87: Hour 3 - The Pulitzer Prize Corruption
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-37:19

S14 EP87: Hour 3 - The Pulitzer Prize Corruption

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

There is a wild story out of the FreeBeacon about corruption and anti-journalism at the Pulitzer committee plus Trump's poll numbers are making a comeback.

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