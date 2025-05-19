Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP88: Hour 2 - Supreme Predictability
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP88: Hour 2 - Supreme Predictability

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump hurt himself with his stunts around deporting the Venezuelan gang members and the NYT is crying that the Heritage Foundation has started taking direct aim at the colleges and their anti-semitism problem.

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