Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP90: Hour 1 - Let's Make a Deal
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S14 EP90: Hour 1 - Let's Make a Deal

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets get into the details of why a GOP budget deal is so hard to pass plus Nancy Mace uses her position in the House to avoid accountability while she puts her eye on being governor of South Carolina.

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