Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP90: Hour 3 - Solving the Syrian Problem
0:00
-37:18

S14 EP90: Hour 3 - Solving the Syrian Problem

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Rubio is just cooking democrats on capital hill in an embarrassing fashion plus weak republicans have decided to keep the green new deal.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture