Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP91: Hour 3 - Corruption Within
0:00
-37:12

S14 EP91: Hour 3 - Corruption Within

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Be careful about the people you interact with on the internet and who you put stock in as a trusted source for anything plus the broader picture of US debt doesn't not paint a pretty picture.

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