Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP92: Hour 1 - Male Syntax
0:00
-37:10

S14 EP92: Hour 1 - Male Syntax

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Democrats don't know who to communicate with regular American males so they are spending millions to try and figure it out plus we have a real anti-semitism problem on both sides of the aisle.

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