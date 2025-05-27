Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP92: Hour 2 - Progressive "Christians" Against Oil
0:00
-37:05

S14 EP92: Hour 2 - Progressive "Christians" Against Oil

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left's mark to knock us back to the stone age has started to envelop christians plus Trump is starting to get frustrated with Putin's refusal to play ball.

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