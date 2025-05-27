Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP92: Hour 3 - The Fight Against Harvard
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP92: Hour 3 - The Fight Against Harvard

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets talk about the good, bad and ugly of this "big, beautiful, turd of a bill" plus Harvard like to racially discriminate so much they made it part of their admissions.

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