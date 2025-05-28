Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP93: Hour 1 - Elon Musk Speaks Out
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S14 EP93: Hour 1 - Elon Musk Speaks Out

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Let's go over the budgetary trick that can be used to pull back all the over spending Biden green lit plus the left uses the climate change hoax to groom kids into this pointless cult.

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