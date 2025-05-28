Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP93: Hour 2 - Biden's Anti-White Discrimination
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S14 EP93: Hour 2 - Biden's Anti-White Discrimination

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

According to a whistleblower the Biden administration went all South Africa on white farmers, no for real, plus the China, Russia alliance is becoming dangerous.

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