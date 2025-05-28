Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP93: Hour 3 - Kill the Jones Act
0:00
-37:14

S14 EP93: Hour 3 - Kill the Jones Act

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The US has the same problem building ships that it has building planes…..a refusal to innovate plus it's time for NPR to stand on its own.

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