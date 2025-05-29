Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP94: Hour 1 - Good Court / Bad Court
0:00
-37:03

S14 EP94: Hour 1 - Good Court / Bad Court

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The courts step to remind President Trump that he doesn't have the tariff authority he's been wielding plus the impact of the US revoking Chinese visa's.

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