Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP94: Hour 2 - Elon Musk Goes Home
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-37:19

S14 EP94: Hour 2 - Elon Musk Goes Home

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Did Elon Musk and DOGE actually accomplish anything and Trump decides to embrace Obama era weakness in dealing with Iran.

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