Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP94: Hour 3 - The Cost of Family Futures
0:00
-37:20

S14 EP94: Hour 3 - The Cost of Family Futures

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The state of the 'family' in the US doesn't look good plus too many people have gotten way to comfortable relying on conspiracy theories for everything they don't understand.

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