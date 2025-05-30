Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP95: Hour 1 - The Economy Rebounds For Now
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-37:06

S14 EP95: Hour 1 - The Economy Rebounds For Now

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Turns out if you follow proper procedures you can get things done so lets hope Trump is paying attention plus the economy has started to show signs of life.

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