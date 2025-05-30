Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP95: Hour 2 - The Battle for Men
0:00
-37:17

S14 EP95: Hour 2 - The Battle for Men

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets talk about some of the 'great' ideas the left is coming up with in order to win back the young male vote plus the left is lying about why Elon is done with DOGE.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture