Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP95: Hour 3 - In Defense of the Federalists
0:00
-37:22

S14 EP95: Hour 3 - In Defense of the Federalists

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump has Elon Musk back in the oval office to announce they are going to make the DOGE cut permanent plus the Presidents attack on the Federalist Society i just way off base.

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