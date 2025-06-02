Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP96: Hour 1 - But January 6th, Am I Right?
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S14 EP96: Hour 1 - But January 6th, Am I Right?

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The left embraces it's violent roots so lets go into the way back machine of just over the last two decades plus the media again is loves protecting left wing violence.

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