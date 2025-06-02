Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP96: Hour 2 - Ukraine Surprises Everyone
0:00
-38:14

S14 EP96: Hour 2 - Ukraine Surprises Everyone

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Ukraine pulled off their own version of Israel's pager attack plus the Chinese have a very specific school they love to funnel money and students through.

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