Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP97: Hour 1 - The "Blame Trump" Deflection
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-38:05

S14 EP97: Hour 1 - The "Blame Trump" Deflection

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Instead of looking in the mirror the media and the left would rather project and blame Trump for their attacks on Jews plus our collective spending problem is going to continue to hurt the middle class.

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