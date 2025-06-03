Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP97: Hour 2 - The Muslim Brotherhood Attempts to Capture Europe
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S14 EP97: Hour 2 - The Muslim Brotherhood Attempts to Capture Europe

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

The Muslim Brotherhood has been largely banned in many Islamic countries so the UK gave them free reign plus social isolation spurred on by social media is having devastating impact on people.

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