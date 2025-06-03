Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP97: Hour 3 - Government Surveillance
0:00
-38:20

S14 EP97: Hour 3 - Government Surveillance

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Elon Musk comes out strong against the massive spending bill republicans are trying to pass plus government surveillance by either party is a problem.

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