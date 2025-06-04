Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP98: Hour 1 - Big Beautiful Bill Fall Out
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-38:02

S14 EP98: Hour 1 - Big Beautiful Bill Fall Out

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

People are uncomfortable with how the sausage is actually made in Congress plus the media sympathizes with the terrorist who tried to light Jews on fire.

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