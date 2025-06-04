Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP98: Hour 2 - The Great Correction
0:00
-38:17

S14 EP98: Hour 2 - The Great Correction

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Citibank backtracks to a more normal time of doing business with less emphasis on DEI plus Trump turns to trusting grifters instead of proven entities.

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