Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP98: Hour 3 - Cures and Conspiracies
0:00
-38:23

S14 EP98: Hour 3 - Cures and Conspiracies

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Erick-Woods Erickson

The former White House Press secretary is back in the news plus the rights new found conspiracies regarding pharmaceutical companies is wildly misplaced.

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