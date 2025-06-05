Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP99: Hour 1 - The Travel Ban
0:00
-38:02

S14 EP99: Hour 1 - The Travel Ban

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lower courts are laying the groundwork for Trump to start ignoring the courts plus a much needed travel ban has been reimplemented.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture