Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP99: Hour 2 - A Brilliant Maneuver
0:00
-38:11

S14 EP99: Hour 2 - A Brilliant Maneuver

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Lets not make icons out of and name navy ships out of sexual abusers plus are we in a trade war or another cold war?

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