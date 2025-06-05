Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S14 EP99: Hour 3 - A Disagreement on Parameters
0:00
-38:17

S14 EP99: Hour 3 - A Disagreement on Parameters

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Trump and Musk are now at odds so who's right here plus the left loves to use social media bot arms to drum up fake outrage.

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