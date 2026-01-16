Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP10: Hour 1 - Minnesota Insurrectionists
0:00
-37:13

S15 EP10: Hour 1 - Minnesota Insurrectionists

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

If people wanted to see what a real sustained insurrection looks like just take a close look at Minnesota plus you can destroy the left with kindness.

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