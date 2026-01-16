Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP10: Hour 2 - Canada Turns to China
0:00
-37:16

S15 EP10: Hour 2 - Canada Turns to China

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

Canada was already getting in bed with China long before Trump ever came on the political scene plus President Trump is fumbling his bid to get Greenland in the hands of the United States.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture