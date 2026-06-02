Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP100: Hour 1 - Pulte as DNI; A Conversation with Mike Pence
0:00
-37:03

S15 EP100: Hour 1 - Pulte as DNI; A Conversation with Mike Pence

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President Trump replaces Tulsi Gabbard with an absolute moron plus Mike Pence joins the program.

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