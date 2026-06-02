Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP100: Hour 2 - Why the Kids Are All Commies
0:00
-37:07

S15 EP100: Hour 2 - Why the Kids Are All Commies

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Erick-Woods Erickson

Rich kids are falling in love with communism in order to cement their social status and keep the poor in their place plus the drip, drip, drip of Graham Platner insanity continues with the worst yet to be revealed.

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