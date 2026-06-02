Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
S15 EP100: Hour 3 - Trump Is Losing Control of Congress
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S15 EP100: Hour 3 - Trump Is Losing Control of Congress

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Erick-Woods Erickson

President Trump is having trouble sealing his vision in Congress because their loyalty largely lies with their constituents who vote for them and not the President.

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